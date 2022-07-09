Heat continues to settle into southern Idaho for the foreseeable future.

There is a red flag warning in effect through this evening for areas near the Magic Valley and borders of Utah and Nevada. Any new fire starts may spread rapidly due to dry and hot conditions.

We'll have a slight dip in temperatures on Sunday with a relatively weak cold front that started to settle in the region today. This afternoon and through the evening, isolated thunderstorms could develop in the west-central mountains and over Baker County.

Idaho News 6 Temperatures well above normal with heat wave next week. Triple-digit temps expected Tuesday through Thursday.

The dip in temperatures will be brief. High-pressure builds into next week that will take our temperatures into the triple-digits well above normal. The triple-digit heat is set to last Tuesday through Friday in the Treasure Valley. Things will be relatively cooler in the Magic Valley, although mid-week temperatures could rise above 100 degrees.