Ending the work week with sunshine! Here is your latest forecast and what you can expect this weekend.

Good Morning Idaho!

The past week a low pressure system that developed off the West Coast brought us changeable weather for the start of the work week. Yesterday, scattered showers moved through most of the area followed by clearing skies in the afternoon.

Waking up temperatures will start the day in the mid 30s, still take a jacket heading out the door. By 3 pm temperatures will reach the mid 50s leaving us with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. This pattern continues into the weekend as a high pressure system moves over the area today bringing us sunny skies and warmer temperatures into Sunday.

Enjoy all the relief we get through Sunday, a cold front is making it's way to the Valley dropping temperatures back down to the 40s on Monday! The cold front will bring snow to the Valley Floors on Monday with rain chances for Tuesday. Either way it seems like winter is not over just yet.

Idaho News 6 Enjoy the sunshine this weekend, temperatures drop back to the 40s on Monday with snow showers expected for the Valley floors

If your heading to the McCall Winter Carnival this weekend, temperatures are looking crisp! With mornings starting in the 20s and temperatures reaching the 40s by mid day. The McCall snow stake also gained another 1" in 24 hours. Conditions are looking awesome, I

Idaho News 6 The McCall snow stake has gained another inch in the past 24 hours! Temperatures are looking crisp for the Winter Carnival.

will be there Friday afternoon and Saturday for the Mardi Gras Parade. If you see me, say hello!!

Stay up to date with my latest forecast here! Sophia cruz (@sophiacruzwx) • Instagram photos and videos