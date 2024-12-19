End of the week fog, and a bit of rain Here's the latest updates to the week ahead

Happy Friday-eve Everyone!

The warm front that came through Tuesday, brought record breaking temperatures into Wednesday. Afternoon highs reached 59°F, whereas the previous record set was 58°F in 1915. Talk about a warm Wednesday!

However, because it was so warm yesterday, fog won't be an issue for the Valley floors today! There are still a few trouble spots as you make your way across the Central Mountains, with about 1/2 mile to a mile visibility.

Fog is still anticipated in the forecast as we head into tonight and Friday morning as an inversion develops. We end the work week with highs near 39°F with partly sunny skies. Enjoy the end of the week sunshine while we have it Saturday through Tuesday looks to be the start of a wet weather pattern.

As we head into Saturday afternoon and evening it's possible we get a few light showers earlier in the day, with more rain into Saturday night.

Sunday into Tuesday, rain chances remain on the board. As far as precipitation amounts go, the heaviest day appears to be Tuesday with periods of showers expected through the day.

If you're traveling to the mountains this weekend, it looks mostly calm. Though prepare to see an unsettled weather pattern develop from Saturday afternoon taking us into the start of the holiday break.

As always take care of yourself and others,

