As we get close to the final days of this month, we are still holding the record for one of the warmest Novembers ever. But this upcoming week could drop that average.

WATCH | Colder temperatures on the way

End of November ushers in colder conditions

Currently sitting at 49.3°, 2025 is the warmest November since 1877, back when weather tracking started. The warmer start to this month contributed a lot to this statistic, but colder days are ahead. 40s almost across the board are on the way for the valley floors.

Thanksgiving will be a little different with 50s on the way, but we will quickly fall once again.

Chances of 30s as the high could roll in as December begins. Chances of showers are light for the valley floors as well, with more showers in the mountains.

Stay warm this week and happy Thanksgiving!