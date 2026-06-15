Elevated wildfire concerns as heat, dry conditions, and gusty winds build into Tuesday

Good morning, everyone,

After a sunny and breezy weekend. Southern Idaho is heading into a much hotter pattern this week.

High pressure is building over the western coast, sending temperatures soaring today and Tuesday, with many communities across the Treasure Valley, Magic Valley, and Snake River Plain climbing into the 90s. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above normal for mid-June.

The heat won't be the only concern. Gusty west to northwest winds will develop Tuesday afternoon, especially east of Mountain Home and across the Snake River Plain where gusts could reach 25 to 35 mph. Combined with very dry air and cured grasses, the weather will create elevated fire danger across much of southern Idaho. Residents are encouraged to avoid activities that could accidentally spark a wildfire.

A fire weather watch is in effect from Mountain Home into Twin Falls on Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Avoid outdoor burning in these areas.

Idaho News 6

A weak dry cold front arrives Wednesday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures. While highs will drop about 5 to 10 degrees compared to Tuesday, conditions will remain warm, dry, and breezy. Fire weather concerns are expected to continue through midweek as humidity levels stay low.

The cooldown will be brief. High pressure quickly rebuilds Thursday and Friday, allowing temperatures to climb back into the upper 80s and 90s. Friday is forecast to be nearly as hot as Tuesday, making it another day to take precautions if spending time outdoors.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a stronger weather system is expected to move into the Pacific Northwest. This system will bring the return of showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday afternoon in eastern Oregon and western Idaho, with storm chances expanding across southern Idaho on Saturday.

While some rainfall is possible, lightning may become a concern after several days of hot and dry conditions. Dry fuels across the region could allow any lightning-caused fires to spread quickly. In addition, breezy winds are expected to develop behind the system Saturday and Sunday, especially across the Snake River Plain.

Either way, prepare for hot weather this week!