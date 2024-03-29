Easter Weekend Forecast. Here's what you need to know.

Happy Friday Idaho!

We are now at the time of year where we can experience two seasons in one week. The Valley floors started the week off rainy and cloudy with a mix of sunshine. Whereas friends in the West Central mountains experienced the return of winter. Good News is if your heading to the mountains this weekend fresh powder is abundant!

Bogus Basin - 7" past 24 hrs

Sun Valley Resort - 3" 24 hrs

Tamarack Resort - 11" 48 hrs

Brundage Mountain - 11" 48 hrs

Take a jacket heading out the door, waking up today temperatures will start the day in the mid 30s warming to the 40s by 10 am. Temperatures remain cool through out the day reaching the mid 50s this evening, with a slight chance of showers in the evening.

Idaho News 6

Saturday, A storm will be passing to the south of Ada County Saturday night and Sunday morning. Friends in the Magic Valley may wake up to a good soaking.

The Treasure Valley is trending towards dry through the weekend just in time for Easter.

Have a good Easter weekend