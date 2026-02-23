Early week showers and mild temps headed our way

After a burst of winter weather hit us last week, warmer and more mild weather is on the horizon — plus some showers headed our way on Tuesday.

The Treasure Valley has a shot at 60° highs on Monday, giving us quite the strange weather pattern with snow hitting the valley floors just last week on Wednesday.

Showers are expected Tuesday and may also break into parts of Wednesday bringing some much needed moisture to our region.

Skies should clear up on Wednesday or Thursday and stay that way going into our weekend.

Enjoy the mostly mild winter weather this week!

Extended Forecast:

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Monday night Rain likely after 11 PM, cloudy with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Rain. High near 51. Between a quarter and half an inch of rain possible.

Tuesday night Rainy, mainly before 11 PM. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Between a tenth and quarter of an inch of rain possible.

Wednesday A 30% chance of rain before 11 am. Partly sunny with a high near 51

Wednesday night Mostly clear, low around 31.

Thursday Sunny, high near 55

Thursday night Partly cloudy, low around 35.

Friday Mostly sunny, high near 58.

Friday night Mostly clear, low around 34.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, high near 54.

Saturday night A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, high near 54.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of rain, mostly sunny with a high near 54.

