Spring feels like it's in full swing with our upcoming forecast.

Temperatures stay very comfortable. It's 60's hit valley floors as we head into Sunday, but you will have to enjoy it with one less hour.

Yes, it's that time of year again when our clocks jump forward an hour, but I still think you will have time to enjoy the conditions.

The warmer weather doesn't stick around as a fall in temperatures moves in soon after.

Early Spring weather hits Idaho this weekend

We go from mid to upper 60's into the 40's once again by Tuesday, as a 20-degree downward shift comes up.

The good news is that these lower temperatures won't last long either.

We warm right back up with clear skies sticking around. Next weekend could have 60's once again as we draw close to the end of winter, with the first day of spring on March 20th.

For now, enjoy the great weather we get tomorrow, and don't forget those clocks move ahead an hour!