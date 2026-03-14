Early Season Heat Wave to Bring Record High Temperatures Through Next Weekend

Gusty winds and showers will diminish this evening as an early season heat wave builds into the region, threatening daily maximum temperature records at all sites through next weekend with valley highs potentially reaching the low to mid-80s.

Tonight and Sunday: Cold Before the Warmup

Northwest winds will usher in colder air tonight, and brief clearing overnight will allow temperatures to drop below freezing across the region. Patchy blowing dust is possible before 9 p.m. with blustery winds gusting as high as 34 mph before diminishing after midnight. Areas in the Snake Plain east of Mountain Home and typically windier spots in eastern Oregon will stay breezy with gusts of 20 to 30 mph into Sunday morning.

Strong wind gives way to unseasonably early heat wave: Check out my video forecast!

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/14/26

Sunday will be mostly sunny and noticeably cooler with a high near 50 degrees - a stark contrast to what's coming. Clouds will return Sunday night as a warm front moves in aloft, with light precipitation possible Sunday night and Monday across northern Baker, Adams, and Valley counties where chances reach 50 to 80%. The Snake Plain and most of southwest Idaho will see less than a 10% chance of precipitation Monday.

Temperatures will warm quickly Monday, jumping 15 to 20 degrees across southern areas with valley highs reaching 60 to 70 degrees - just a preview of what's ahead.

Tuesday Through Saturday: Record-Breaking Heat Wave

An anomalously strong upper-level ridge for this time of year will build over the Desert Southwest and Intermountain West, delivering what forecasters are describing as a deceptively early season heat wave. Daily maximum temperature records ever recorded will be threatened at all sites throughout the extended period.

Tuesday will run 15 to 20 degrees above normal, with subsequent days climbing to 20 to 25 degrees above normal. Valley locations will see afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, with temperatures peaking near 83 degrees by Saturday. Nightly minimum temperatures will also be much warmer than normal, with overnight lows staying in the upper 40s to low 50s through the week.

Winds will remain mild and skies will stay partly cloudy during the heat wave, with afternoon relative humidity values ranging from 20 to 30% in the lowlands and 30 to 50% in the mountains. Mountain areas of central Idaho will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

This is a remarkable weather event for mid-March, and residents should take precautions typically associated with summer heat, including staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, and checking on vulnerable neighbors and family members.

Tonight

Patchy blowing dust before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a

NNW wind 16 to 21 mph gusting to 35 mph in the evening becoming light northwest after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny & cooler than normal, with a high near 50. Light wind.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming cloudy, with a low around 39. Light and variable wind.

Monday

Partly sunny & milder, with a high near 65. Light wind.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny & unseasonably warm with near-record heat, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with record heat, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with record heat, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

Mostly sunny with record heat, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with potential all-time March record heat, with a high near 83.

