Early AM Showers set to move east

A brief round of snow showers is hitting SW Idaho early this morning creating slick roads and periods of reduced visibility.

By sunrise, the system will start to dissipate and ultimately less than 1/4in of snow will fall in the Treasure Valley. The Boise foothills could see higher snow amounts up to 1in.

This small system will push eastward and be gone from the SW Idaho region by noon.

Plan for a cool and breezy Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are still on track to warm through the weekend.