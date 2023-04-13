Watch Now
Early AM Showers set to move east

Active weather Thursday morning
Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Posted at 4:40 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 06:40:57-04

A brief round of snow showers is hitting SW Idaho early this morning creating slick roads and periods of reduced visibility.

By sunrise, the system will start to dissipate and ultimately less than 1/4in of snow will fall in the Treasure Valley. The Boise foothills could see higher snow amounts up to 1in.

This small system will push eastward and be gone from the SW Idaho region by noon.

Plan for a cool and breezy Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are still on track to warm through the weekend.

