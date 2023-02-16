Dry, windy conditions continue locally

We're in store for another pleasant day in the area as temperatures warm to the mid 40s in the Treasure Valley.

The Magic Valley and central mountains will see cooler temps - only warming into the 30s in most areas by the afternoon.

Very little cloud cover the next few days, grab those sunglasses!

We're seeing southeasterly wind flowing once again in the 10-20 mph range throughout the day. Grab those extra layers!

Precipitation is on the way to Idaho starting Saturday morning we'll see some isolated snow showers in the central mountains.

Rain won't hit our lower valleys until Monday.