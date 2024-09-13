Dry weekend ahead of a rainy week

Happy Friday Idaho, the weekend is upon us!

Waking up be sure to grab the jacket heading out the door, we start the day in the 50s and peak in the 70s by the afternoon. It's gonna be a gorgeous day!

We stay dry through the weekend and warm slightly into Saturday returning to the 80s with clouds building in towards the late afternoon.

Sunday looks to also be comfortable, but anticipate late evening showers with a slight chance of storms.

The next work week be sure to carry the umbrella, two different upper level low pressure systems bring us rain chances and a cooler weather pattern through the next work week.

We are getting the big glass of water SW Idaho needs!

As always take care of yourself and others

