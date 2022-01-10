Dry weather settles into the area at least through the week

After a snowy and rainy start to January, a dry weather pattern is anchoring across most of the west.

Looking back at December, Boise received 15 inches of snow which is nearly three times the normal amount. It was the snowiest December since 2008 when 20" of snow blanketed the Treasure Valley. That's right, snowier than December 2016 (Snowmaggedon) in which 14" of snow fell. (But 21.5" of snow fell that January!)

December 2021 in Boise was the 5th snowiest at the airport (dating back to 1939) and it was the 7th snowiest on record since all Boise weather records began back in 1898!

Looking ahead to the rest of the week we can expect some clouds from time to time but no precipitation is likely and low clouds & fog may begin to increase across the western valley as our temperature inversion strengthens.

There could be a few snow flurries on Tuesday over Brundage Mountain with a very weak disturbance but most of the light snow will fall north of the Salmon River. The next threat for snow in central Idaho may not materialize until NEXT Wednesday the 19th when a couple of inches are possible in the mountains.

This ridge of dry high pressure may keep our weather MOSTLY dry for up to 16 days from now.

The snowpack in Idaho is well above average with the Boise Basin at 131% of average!

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for continued weather updates. If visibilities are reduced due to fog you will get automatic updates.