NAMPA, Idaho — It's fall y'all but temperatures on Saturday, Sunday have felt very "summer-like" and those conditions will continue through Monday evening.

If you love summer, enjoy the warmer weather while you can because temperatures will drop nearly 20-degrees from Monday to Tuesday.

In addition to the drastic drop in temps morning showers are expected throughout lower elevations and snow is possible in elevations above 6,000ft!

A rain snow mix is likely in places like McCall or Stanley.