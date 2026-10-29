Dry Through Friday, Then a Wet Weekend Storm Moves Into Southwest Idaho

Quiet Through Friday

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around tonight with lows near 41 degrees. Friday remains dry and seasonable, although clouds will continue to dominate with a high near 59.

Friday night should also remain dry with temperatures falling into the upper 30s.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 10/29/26

Saturday: Most of the Day Looks Dry in Boise

If you have outdoor plans Saturday, the daytime hours appear to be the better part of the weekend.

A Pacific storm will begin pulling subtropical moisture northward into the region. Rain develops first across eastern Oregon Saturday afternoon, but the forecast discussion indicates that precipitation may hold off in western Idaho, including the Boise metro, until around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Boise should reach around 60 degrees before the rain arrives.

Saturday Night: The Wettest Period

Rain becomes widespread Saturday night as a cold front pushes through Idaho and Oregon. Several hours of steady precipitation are possible, making Saturday night the main wet period of the weekend.

The point forecast calls for a 90% chance of showers Saturday night, with roughly one-tenth to one-quarter inch of rain possible at that location.

Snow should remain limited to the higher mountains while the bulk of the precipitation falls, with accumulating snow initially staying above about 6,500 feet.

A slight chance of thunderstorms is also included for portions of south-central Idaho Saturday night.

Sunday: Showers, Then Wind

Showers continue into Sunday morning before gradually tapering off as the storm moves away. Patchy morning fog is also possible.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with a Boise-area high near 53.

Behind the cold front, winds become another part of the weather story Sunday afternoon and evening. West to northwest gusts of 20 to 40 mph are forecast across the Snake River Plain.

Mountain snow remains possible as snow levels lower to roughly 5,500 to 7,000 feet.

Next Week: Dry and Gradually Warmer

The weather settles down quickly beginning Monday.

Monday looks sunny with a high near 55, followed by upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and around 61 Thursday. Fog or low clouds could develop Monday and Tuesday mornings in areas that pick up rain over the weekend.

Otherwise, the overall trend is dry and gradually warmer Monday through Thursday.

Boise Forecast at a Glance

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 41

Friday: Mostly cloudy and dry, high 59

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain mainly toward evening, high 60

Saturday night: Rain likely, low 43

Sunday: Morning showers, then cooler and breezy, high 53

Monday: Sunny, high 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 61

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Light and variable wind.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Light wind.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light wind.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

Showers. Low around 43. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday

Showers, mainly before 10am. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

