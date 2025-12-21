Dry start to weekend gives way to wetter holiday weather

Saturday kicked off the weekend with beautiful skies over southern Idaho, but as quickly as the rain goes away, it is coming back with a very wet holiday week.

Showers move in Sunday morning and stick around this entire week, up until next weekend. Temperatures sit consistently in the 50s for most valley floor regions.

Over the next week, higher elevations are set to see plenty of snow as the wait for ski resorts comes to an end. Many major spots will see a decent round of fresh powder this holiday.

Temperatures will rise, though, so watching the daytime highs will be key, and hopefully, rain won't replace the much-needed snow.

Have a great rest of your weekend and happy holidays, Idaho!