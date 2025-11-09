Dry start to weekend continues but wetter weather is coming soon

The rest of the weekend will stay dry and cool. A slight bump in temperatures is coming too, but cooler and wetter weather follows.

Most of the valley regions are going to get 60s during the work week. The warmest is coming in on Thursday, but that also comes with rain moving into Idaho. Higher elevations are going to see snow with the cooler weather, too.

Next Friday and Saturday are expected to be rainy and a drop in temperatures, with most areas feeling 10 degrees cooler heading into next weekend. The middle of the month is tracking wetter than usual, so I would prepare for cooler and wetter to roll in very soon.

Enjoy the rest of the nice weekend, Idaho!