Dry skies through middle of week, Thursday brings wetter weather

The nice, clear weekend we are seeing will follow us into the work week, but changes are on the way soon.

A slight warm-up is moving in with mid-60s across most valley floor regions. The warmer temperatures will last up until Thursday, and that's when things will start to change. Rain is in the forecast, and a dip in temperatures is coming on Friday soon after.

Rain follows into the weekend with snow in the mountains as the cooling trend continues on. Temperatures don't look to climb anytime soon after the week, so make sure to stay warm and dry after Wednesday.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!