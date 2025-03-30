Dry skies forecasted for Sunday, wet weather arrives on Monday

After wet conditions put a damper on this Saturday in the Treasure Valley, a change in the weather is expected to arrive on Sunday.

Temperatures will climb, and dry skies are forecasted for Sunday— so at least half of the weekend will be nice for parts of Idaho. However, the blue skies will not last as Monday will bring with it a high chance of precipitation.

Thunderstorms will also be possible as this new system moves in. Closing out March, residents of the Treasure Valley can expect light chances of rain as we kick off the month of April. Light chances of snow accumulation are expected for the Magic Valley on Monday night, so we may see a slight resurgence of winter conditions before the climate returns to a more spring-like orientation.

Heading into next weekend, I like what I am seeing. A high-pressure ridge is moving in, which means higher temperatures and dry conditions. It hits Washington at full strength before it gets to us, but we will really feel the nice weather heading into next Monday.

Stay connected with our team until then and enjoy the rest of your weekend!