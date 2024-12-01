Dry skies and cool days are consistent the rest of the week

Chilly days and clear skies continue on going into the week.

A high pressure ridge will keep things consistent this week with not much a shift. 40's the highs and 20's the lows across the board for the Treasure and Magic Valley's.

This also means no new systems bringing new precipitation into Idaho which is great for those that love sunny skies but not great for skiers and snowboarders hoping for some fresh powder.

Extended forecasts show a slight increase in cloud cover going into next weekend which could mean some new developing systems passing through but we have a dry and cool week to get through before any change arrives in Idaho.

Bundle up and enjoy the final days of the holiday weekend!