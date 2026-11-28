Dry Saturday before rain returns Sunday nightAfter a wet Friday across Southwest Idaho, the Treasure Valley gets a break for much of the weekend. Saturday will be dry, and most of Sunday looks dry as well before the next Pacific storm spreads rain and mountain snow into the region Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 11/27/26

For the Treasure Valley, Saturday starts with the possibility of patchy fog before clouds increase. Temperatures should reach the upper 40s during the afternoon.

Sunday will be milder, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 50s. The daytime hours should stay dry around Boise and the Treasure Valley, but rain becomes likely Sunday night as the next storm moves into Southwest Idaho.

High snow levels limit Friday skiing snowfall

Friday's storm brought plenty of moisture into Idaho's mountains, but relatively mild air is kept snow levels quite high.

Snow levels Friday evening are generally between 7,000 and 9,000 feet, meaning some ski-area base elevations are seeing rain or a rain/snow mix instead of all snow. The best accumulating snow will be confined to the higher elevations.

The Boise Mountains could receive another 0.50 to 1.00 inch of liquid precipitation before the storm winds down. Snow levels will fall behind the cold front overnight, eventually dropping into the 5,500 to 7,500-foot range, but much of that drop occurs as precipitation is ending.

That means this is not an ideal setup for widespread fresh powder at Idaho ski areas. Higher runs have the best opportunity for accumulating snow, while lower mountain elevations may receive rain before temperatures cool.

A few minor snow accumulations are even possible late tonight in some West Central Idaho mountain valleys, including around McCall, Yellow Pine and Warm Lake, as colder air arrives.

Saturday offers the best outdoor weather

Saturday is easily the better day of the weekend for outdoor plans.

Most of Southwest Idaho will be dry, aside from a few lingering showers over the southern mountains. The Treasure Valley should see increasing clouds after possible morning fog, with a high near 49 degrees.

Winds will also become much lighter after Friday night's cold frontal passage.

Saturday night stays mostly cloudy and dry, with temperatures dropping into the middle 30s around Boise.

Sunday travel forecast: Good early, wetter late

If you're traveling home Sunday after the Thanksgiving weekend, earlier is better, especially if your route takes you into the mountains.

Most of Sunday should remain dry across the Treasure Valley, with a high near 54 degrees. Conditions should also be relatively favorable for daytime travel across much of Southwest Idaho.

The next storm initially reaches southeast Oregon Sunday before precipitation spreads into Southwest Idaho Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Rain becomes likely in the Treasure Valley Sunday night, with the probability of precipitation increasing to around 90%. Boise could receive roughly 0.10 to 0.25 inch of rain Sunday night, with wind gusts reaching around 24 mph.

Snow levels with the incoming system should initially remain fairly high, around 6,000 to 7,500 feet, so the main Sunday night travel issue on lower-elevation roads will be wet pavement rather than snow.

For mountain travelers, conditions begin to worsen Sunday evening and become more challenging heading into Monday.

Mountain travel turns wintry Monday

The storm continues Monday with widespread precipitation and gusty winds.

Snow levels are initially expected to range from roughly 6,500 to 8,500 feet, before falling to around 5,500 to 7,000 feet Monday afternoon.

That should bring winter driving conditions to some higher mountain passes. Around 6 to 8 inches of snow is forecast near Banner Summit on Highway 21 from Monday morning into Monday afternoon.

Anyone returning from Stanley or traveling Highway 21 should be prepared for snow-covered roads and changing conditions, especially Monday.

Quieter weather returns by midweek

Showers decrease Monday night, followed by mostly cloudy and cooler weather Tuesday.

Wednesday currently looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Another weak system could bring a slight chance of rain or snow showers Thursday into Friday, but precipitation chances are only around 20%.

Temperatures through the coming week are expected to remain near or slightly above normal.

Saturday

Patchy fog between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Rain. Low around 42. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday

Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

