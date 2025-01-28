Dry January coming to an end with a soggy start to February likely

Good Tuesday Morning Idaho!

We aren't looking at too much of a change occurring through the week.

Today will start in the teens for valley floors, with the Camas Prairie sitting in the single digits! Continue to wear the warm layers as you make your way out the door. This afternoon, highs sit in the mid to upper 30s with clear skies expected.

While the thermometer increases so do our chances for valley rain and the possibility of snow!

Friday will kick off the wet weather pattern, with snow likely to start before changing to rain as temperatures warm towards the mid-40s.

Saturday into early next week the soggy pattern will continue. It appears the heaviest rain will dump on Saturday.

Models are continuing to pick up 1"-2" of rainfall for the valley floors through the weekend, with the central mountains hovering between 6"-10", some spots even reaching near 20". Either way, this will likely be a big snowfall event for our mountains!

Enjoy the dry and sunny conditions while they stick around, and start mentally preparing for slick and wet roads again. If you ski or snowboard, get a fresh wax before the fresh powder comes in!

