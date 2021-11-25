Watch
Weather

Actions

Dry, favorable conditions for Thanksgiving Day! Wet weather is possible by Friday.

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:37 AM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 10:37:21-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Conditions remain dry through Thanksgiving Thursday as the high-pressure system levels out and winds from the west increase. Enough moisture will run with the wind to increase overall cloud coverage Friday and will bring showers across parts of the Treasure Valley and Eastern Oregon.

A low-pressure system off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will draw an easterly wind across open terrain with widespread snow showers expected throughout the day tomorrow. Accumulations will be light, less than an inch in some places.

Right now snow levels are measuring between 4-5,000ft. Temperatures will be slightly above average through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018