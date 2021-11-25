Dry, favorable conditions for Thanksgiving Day! Wet weather is possible by Friday.

NAMPA, Idaho — Conditions remain dry through Thanksgiving Thursday as the high-pressure system levels out and winds from the west increase. Enough moisture will run with the wind to increase overall cloud coverage Friday and will bring showers across parts of the Treasure Valley and Eastern Oregon.

A low-pressure system off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will draw an easterly wind across open terrain with widespread snow showers expected throughout the day tomorrow. Accumulations will be light, less than an inch in some places.

Right now snow levels are measuring between 4-5,000ft. Temperatures will be slightly above average through Saturday.