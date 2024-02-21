Dry conditions today, but what about the rest of the week? Here is what to expect as we wrap up the week.

Good Morning Idaho!

Yesterday scattered showers rolled through the area, leading to some nice afternoon clearing. Temperatures reached a high of 59 degrees in Boise! This makes me hopeful spring and summer are around the corner!

Waking up temperatures will start the day in the lower 30s warming up to the 50s mid day. Temperatures will continue to grow mild throughout the day, but I still recommend wearing a jacket heading out to your morning commute. The chance of isolated showers continues. For the Treasure Valley, showers will start during the morning commute clearing by lunch time. Pop up showers may occur again around 3 pm.

Idaho News 6 Rain for the morning commute, drive safely

The Magic Valley will remain dry until 4 pm with rain moving through until night time.

However, there is a special weather statement for Oakley, to Rockland, to McCammon, to Soda Springs. These areas will observe a wintry mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain. Snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are possible, along with a glaze of ice. The Bear lake may see higher snow totals up to 3 inches and Emigration Summit will likely see all snow with 3 to 6 inches of accumulation.

Idaho News 6 Threat of freezing rain for Oakley and southern points of the Magic Valley as rain and snow showers move through. Possible accumulations up to 2 inches.

Rain chances end today. Starting tomorrow the Treasure Valley can expect mild conditions, with temperature highs in the mid 50s and partly sunny conditions! However, this story changes going into the next work week as a system rolls through with the possibility of bringing snow showers and rain.

Stay up to date with my latest forecast here Sophia cruz (@sophiacruzwx) • Instagram photos and videos