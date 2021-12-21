Dry conditions through Wednesday; snow through the holiday weekend!

NAMPA, Idaho — Today marks the first official day of winter and in lower elevations conditions are dry and temperatures are above normal.

A dense fog advisory was issued for much of southwestern Idaho and the west central mountains. Visibility was down to about a .25 mile in some locations.

A strong cold front in British Colombia & southeast Alaska moves south and will mix with a low pressure system brewing off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. This mixture will continue moving south bringing several showers.

On Wednesday snow showers kick off the morning but will taper off throughout the day in lower elevations, at least until this evening. By Thursday a warm front turns lingering snow showers into rain across the Treasure Valley however our central mountains will rack up approximately 6-10" of snow.

Increased cold air going into Christmas weekend increases the chance of snow accumulation in valley locations!