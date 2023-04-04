Dry conditions settle into western Idaho

The low pressure system that passed through the Treasure Valley yesterday evening is moving eastward leaving behind sunnier and drier conditions. Temps will hit the mid to upper 40s in the TV, while the rest of the region will only reach the 30s today...brr!

However, we will still see scattered showers throughout the region with some areas seeing 1-3 inches of snow accumulation. A Winter Weather Advisory encompassing Owyhee County and the Magic Valley will expire in a few hours.

Wind continues to dominate the area with speeds upwards of 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph. A Wind Advisory expires this afternoon for areas of the I-84 corridor.

Warmer weather is anticipated to hit us this weekend...hang tight!