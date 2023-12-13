Dry conditions persist through the weekend

Wednesday morning will start with patchy fog and overcast skies. However, there will be some clearing in the afternoon. Freezing fog could cause slick spots in the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho.

A temperature inversion will continue for the remainder of the week with patchy fog and low clouds during the mornings. This happens when stable air from high pressure leads to cold, dense air settling in valleys and trapping moisture and haze under warmer, less dense air.

Seasonable temperatures are expected through Friday, with little day-to-day variation. As we head into the weekend, the inversion is likely to weaken, leading to more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will climb to about 5-8 degrees above normal.

Models are hinting at a storm system approaching Idaho by next week. While valley temperatures will be too warm for snow, wintry weather is probable in the mountains.