Dry cold front brings cooler and breezy Sunday

Posted at 4:20 PM, Apr 20, 2024
A spectacular Saturday is underway as temperatures are climbing into the 70s in the Treasure Valley under abundant sunshine. If you are an allergy sufferer, be sure to take your allergy medication before heading out as tree pollen levels are in the high to extreme range throughout the area.

A weak disturbance is expected to pass by to the north on Sunday, bringing a slight chance of showers to the West Central Mountains. This disturbance will also bring cooler and breezier conditions to southern Idaho on Sunday, with gusts of up to 35mph possible in the Magic Valley. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s for the Treasure and Magic Valleys.

Mild spring weather will return on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures jumping back up into the 70s. However, an upper-level low is forecasted to dive south along the West Coast by Wednesday, placing the region under a moist southwest flow. This will increase the chances for showers and bring cooler temperatures by next Thursday and Friday.

