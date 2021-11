NAMPA, Idaho — Drier weather today as a high-pressure system from the coast builds a more stable air mass.

Conditions remain dry through Thanksgiving Thursday as the high-pressure system levels out and winds from the west increase. Enough moisture will run with the wind to increase overall cloud coverage but that's it.

A low-pressure system off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will draw an easterly wind across open terrain.

Temperatures are near normal through Friday.