Dry and seasonably cold!

NAMPA, Idaho — Another dry, seasonably average day is on tap for your Tuesday.

High temperatures across the Treasure Valley are expected to be anywhere from 30-35 degrees with wind speeds between 10-15mph.

Tomorrow morning fog and/or low-level clouds are expected to impact visibility during the morning commute and we can expect those conditions to repeat Thursday morning. A short trough on Thursday will also weaken, but not eliminate stagnant air.

For the next seven-day extended period dry conditions are expected throughout most of southern Idaho. No new snow is anticipated despite minor snow showers in McCall this afternoon.

Idaho News 6's Chief Meteorologist, Scott Dorval highlighted interesting data from December. He tells us:

"Boise received 15 inches of snow which is nearly three times the normal amount. It was the snowiest December since 2008 when 20" of snow blanketed the Treasure Valley. That's right, snowier than December 2016 (Snowmaggedon) in which 14" of snow fell. (But 21.5" of snow fell that January!)

December 2021 in Boise was the 5th snowiest at the airport (dating back to 1939) and it was the 7th snowiest on record since all Boise weather records began back in 1898!"