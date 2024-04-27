Dry and mild Sunday gives way to cooler temps next week

It is a breezy Saturday afternoon for the Snake River Plain, with sustained winds of 10-20mph in the Treasure Valley and 20-30mph in the Magic Valley. Watch for a few, isolated showers and thunderstorms impacting the east central mountains and the Wood River Valley for the rest of the evening. These storms could bring some quick downpours and small hail.

As a weak system moves through during the evening, there could be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the west central mountains. The wind will gradually lessen overnight, but it'll pick up again in the Magic Valley on Sunday afternoon, with gusts up to 35mph. Most of the area is expected to stay dry on Sunday.

A strong cold front is set to arrive Monday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds. By the afternoon, winds could gust over 40mph in the Magic Valley, Upper Treasure Valley, and Camas Prairie. Temperatures will drop, with highs only reaching the upper 50s on Monday through Wednesday.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the valley, with limited precipitation expected. In the mountains, numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely. Snow levels will drop to around 4500-5000 feet with a few inches of snowfall possible in the higher peaks. The wind will finally diminish by Monday night.

In the valley, temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s on Monday and Tuesday nights, so frost may form each morning. Any remaining moisture in the mountains will transition to snow as levels decrease to 3500-4000 feet by Monday night.

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s on Thursday. Slight chances for showers persist in the mountains for most of the week.