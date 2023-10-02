Drier weather on Monday, but keep the umbrella handy!

October 1st was a record-setter in Boise. It was the coolest on record, only reaching 52°, and the wettest on record with 0.47" recorded throughout the day. Twin Falls only hit 49°, which was the coolest day since April 21st.

While it will still be cool on Monday, temperatures will not feel as chilly as the low pressure system pulls away. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The sun will peak out during the afternoon, followed by increasing clouds from west to east this evening. A widespread round of showers will move through tonight into early Tuesday. Snow levels will be around 8000'.

Idaho News 6

Showers should mostly have come to an end in time for the Tuesday morning commute, however showers will linger in the Magic Valley and East Central mountains. A strong breeze develops during the afternoon, with gusts over 30mph possible from Mountain Home and east into the Magic Valley.

Spectacular fall weather is expected for the middle of the week with highs in the 60s and sunny skies. Temperatures trend warmer as a high pressure ridge builds in towards the weekend. By the weekend, high temperatures may approach 80° in the Treasure Valley!