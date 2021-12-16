Drier days ahead following heavy snow Thursday

NAMPA, Idaho — The current winter system came in as expected with a couple areas over (Oregon) and under (Lower Treasure Valley) performing.

Morning snow showers made for a dicey commute as roads were slick and visibility poor in some areas.

The ongoing snow showers will continue eastward moving out of the area by 11 p.m. If snow is still covering the ground by this evening temperatures will likely drop to 20 degrees Friday morning and into the teens on Saturday morning.

However tomorrow through this weekend the Treasure Valley will remain mostly dry with some snow showers expected in our central mountains.

Snow in the Treasure Valley is not expected until at least Tuesday.