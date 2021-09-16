Dramatic Weekend Changes Ahead

Boise only reached 70 degrees on Thursday with a cool breeze but will warm back into the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

If you are attending the Boise State Broncos Football game Saturday evening expect it to be very warm in the early evening (5 pm 85 degrees) with gusty wind developing and cooling temperatures into the 60s during the game. Winds could gust over 35 mph for a time in the evening before settling down by the second half.

Sunday will feature rain showers at times and a MUCH cooler day. The morning temperatures may be in the low 60s and will cool into the 50s while it is raining! The rain may be in the very early morning hours then a break followed by more showers possible in the early afternoon.

Continued very cool on Monday then a gradual warming trend during the week.