Watch
Weather

Actions

Dramatic warming ahead

Highs near 90 Thursday!
Videos
Dramatic warming ahead
Posted at 4:15 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 18:15:28-04

After mountain showers Monday night, everyone should see lots of sunshine on Tuesday with similar temperatures as Monday.

On Wednesday, temperatures will soar into the mid-80s with lots of sunshine for my pick day of the week (if you like the heat).

Thursday will be the hottest day of the season so far with a high of 90 and increasing clouds. There is a chance of thunderstorms Thursday evening.

On Friday it will be cooler with highs back down in the 70s with a chance of some evening showers or storms.

On Saturday the central mountains will see some rain and the valley has a chance of rain as well along with cooler temperatures in the 60s.

Sunday and Monday will continue cooler than normal with mountain showers likely and valley showers only a slight possibility.

This is a developing weather situation that I will be updating continually as the week progresses. Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018