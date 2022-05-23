Dramatic warming ahead

After mountain showers Monday night, everyone should see lots of sunshine on Tuesday with similar temperatures as Monday.

On Wednesday, temperatures will soar into the mid-80s with lots of sunshine for my pick day of the week (if you like the heat).

Thursday will be the hottest day of the season so far with a high of 90 and increasing clouds. There is a chance of thunderstorms Thursday evening.

On Friday it will be cooler with highs back down in the 70s with a chance of some evening showers or storms.

On Saturday the central mountains will see some rain and the valley has a chance of rain as well along with cooler temperatures in the 60s.

Sunday and Monday will continue cooler than normal with mountain showers likely and valley showers only a slight possibility.

This is a developing weather situation that I will be updating continually as the week progresses. Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates.