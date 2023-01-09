Watch Now
Winter Weather Advisory issued in advance of active weather today in Idaho

Posted at 9:16 AM, Jan 09, 2023
Happy Monday! We've got active weather rolling into Idaho to start out the week.

Widespread moisture moves into the region this morning and becomes heavier this afternoon. Rain is expected in lower elevations and snow above 4500 feet. Drifting snow and slick roads are a concern.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas of the Boise Mountains and Camas Prairie today from 11 AM until 11 PM. Snow accumulations could reach 5 - 8 inches.

More areas of Idaho are under this same advisory today. Click here for those details from the National Weather Service.

Freezing rain is also a concern in spots where the temperatures hovers around that freezing point today. Use caution on the roads today, especially in higher elevations and on mountain backroads.

Winds will also be blustery today. This morning we saw wind speeds upwards of 25 mph. This breeze will continue through the mid-day with winds gusting as high as 40 mph. This could cause hazardous drifting snow in some higher elevations.

All in all, this active weather will increase risks on the roads today. We could see slick and icy conditions throughout the day and into the evening as this system hits.

High temperatures today will reach the mid-40s in the lower valleys and the mid-30s in the mountains.

Tuesday will be much calmer and drier with another small low pressure system rolling in later that evening.

