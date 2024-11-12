Don't get to comfortable we aren't done with the rain and snow just yet

Good Morning Idaho. I hope the work week has been treating you well so far!

Key Points



Breezy conditions across the area will make temperatures feel much cooler than they are

Wind Advisory set in place for the Magic Valley from 9am-3pm, secure any loose items outdoors

Mostly dry with the exception of light snow showers continuing through the Central Mountains

Unsettled weather continues through the end of the week

Overnight a cold front arrived bringing snow and rain showers along the front. Today, this will leave behind gusty winds. Winds will increase between 15mph -20mph along the Central Mountains and Treasure Valley. However, if you're in the Magic Valley a Wind Advisory will be in place from 9am-3pm, with gusts between 40mph-50mph expected.

These breezy conditions will make temperatures feel more so like the 30s and 40s today! It's best to bundle up and keep the jacket with you through the afternoon.

While a majority of the area remains fairly dry, light snow showers will continue in the mountains through the morning.

The next system

On Wednesday a much cooler and stronger storm system will arrive. Bringing more Valley Rain and Mountain snow. Elevations above 5,000 feet will receive 4 to 8 inches of snow.

The Weekend

Unsettled weather will continue on Friday as a trough makes it's way inland, this will continue the trend of colder temperatures, Valley Rain, and Mountain snow. Snow levels will be from 3,000-4,500 feet!



