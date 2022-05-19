Diminishing wind, still cool on Friday

Temperatures plunged 20 degrees on Thursdays and the wind whipped throughout the day. Expect a cold Friday morning in the valley with lows in the upper 30s then a light breeze and sunshine with milder afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s.

Our weather will remain a bit unsettled, especially in the mountains with afternoon pop-up showers for Saturday and Sunday. The valley will likely end up partly cloudy each afternoon with temperatures warming from the upper 60s Saturday into the low 70s Sunday.

Next week a surge of heat will send our temperatures soaring into the mid to upper-80s by Thursday and Friday!