Diminishing wind, still cool on Friday

A little warming for the weekend
Diminishing wind, still cool on Friday
Posted at 3:50 PM, May 19, 2022
Temperatures plunged 20 degrees on Thursdays and the wind whipped throughout the day. Expect a cold Friday morning in the valley with lows in the upper 30s then a light breeze and sunshine with milder afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s.

Our weather will remain a bit unsettled, especially in the mountains with afternoon pop-up showers for Saturday and Sunday. The valley will likely end up partly cloudy each afternoon with temperatures warming from the upper 60s Saturday into the low 70s Sunday.

Next week a surge of heat will send our temperatures soaring into the mid to upper-80s by Thursday and Friday!

