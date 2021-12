NAMPA, Idaho — Dry, unseasonable warm conditions push through the weekend. But with a new workweek comes a new weather pattern!

By Sunday night rain showers will move back into the valley with snow in the high country.

According to the forecast, ski areas should receive about 4"-8" of snow for the first storm on Monday and Tuesday then another 6"-8" or so on Thursday.

So the snow potential exists for more slopes opening in area ski resorts by the weekend of December 11th.