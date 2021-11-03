Watch
Weather

Actions

Dense morning fog impacts Wednesday morning commute

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:42 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 10:42:59-04

NAMPA, Idaho — Waking up this morning, dense fog dropped visibility down to about a quarter-mile in Caldwell and Ontario.

Conditions remained clear east of Boise.

On Thursday a low-pressure system moves through Idaho bringing rain, high-elevation snow, and gusty winds. Precipitation totals will be light to moderate measuring less than a quarter-inch in the valleys; half-inch of rain in the mountains.

Snow levels begin to drop next week with snow expected above 4,000ft Tuesday. Next week's precipitation will be widespread.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018