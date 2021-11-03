Dense morning fog impacts Wednesday morning commute

NAMPA, Idaho — Waking up this morning, dense fog dropped visibility down to about a quarter-mile in Caldwell and Ontario.

Conditions remained clear east of Boise.

On Thursday a low-pressure system moves through Idaho bringing rain, high-elevation snow, and gusty winds. Precipitation totals will be light to moderate measuring less than a quarter-inch in the valleys; half-inch of rain in the mountains.

Snow levels begin to drop next week with snow expected above 4,000ft Tuesday. Next week's precipitation will be widespread.