Dense fog impacting the Treasure Valley, clearing out for the afternoon

Posted at 5:52 AM, Nov 03, 2023
Dense fog is impacting the Treasure Valley and west central mountains this Friday morning. Visibility is reduced to less than a quarter of a mile in many areas creating dangerous travel. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Treasure Valley until noon.

The fog should burn off after sunrise and it will end up being a pleasant afternoon in the valley. There will be peaks of sunshine, light wind, and afternoon highs approaching 60°. Lingering showers are still possible in the mountains. The mild Pacific air associated with these storm systems will keep snow levels around 8000 feet.

The next storm arrives in the Boise area on Saturday morning between 6am and 9am with a soaking rainfall lasting into the evening. Rain totals of 0.25-0.75" for the Treasure and Magic valleys and upwards of 1" or more of rain for the central mountains.

Temperatures begin to cool a bit and snow levels drop to 6500-7000 feet by Monday morning as scattered showers continue in the valley. When all is said and done, the Treasure Valley could receive as much as 1" of precipitation, nearly the entire month's normal precipitation!

This weekend Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2:00 AM on Sunday, so make sure to set the clocks back an hour before heading off to bed on Saturday. Enjoy those later sunsets this week, on Sunday the sun will set around 5:30 PM!

