Dense Fog continues to stick here's what you need to know

Good Morning Idaho prepare to give yourself extra time on the roads this morning.

As the temperature inversion continues to strengthen, dense fog will continue to be an issue for the morning commute. The inversion is expected to strengthen from Wednesday into Thursday. As you head into your morning commute, be sure to turn on your headlights and give yourself and the car in front of you some extra room on the roads. The fog will start to mix out heading into lunch time, leaving us with hazy but sunny skies.

Treasure Valley Day Planner

It appears that the inversion will begin to weaken Friday, due to an upper level trough approaching the area. This would push a strong cold front through the region, ending the inversion. On top of this, it could bring a good chance of precipitation into northern Idaho over the weekend.

Rain chances are reflected into McCall's forecast for Saturday, with snow showers for Sunday as temperatures return near freezing.

McCall Forecast

The valley floors will continue to struggle with dense fog through the end of the week with a slight chance of rain into Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday everyone and stay up to date right here or https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

