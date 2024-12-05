Dense Fog causing frost and icy conditions on roads

Good Morning Idaho!

Give yourself some extra time this morning, roads are icy and slick due to frost and light accumulations of snow. The Dense Fog has spread eastward towards the Western Portion of the Magic Valley. Therefore, areas will look foggy this morning from Mountain Home to Glenn's Ferry.

Don't fret to much, a cold front will arrive to the area Saturday night bringing a chance of precipitation Saturday night into Sunday.

Idaho News 6

Saturday looks to bring a bulk of the moisture towards the mountains, this will bring about snow showers within the Central Mountains. It's possible we could see a few flurries within the Treasure Valley.

Idaho News 6

Better chances come as we head into Sunday.

When the front does arrive, snow showers will be favored along the Valley floors. This will however change over to rain as the front passes through into Sunday and temperatures sky rocket back towards the 40s.

We look to remain cool and dry into next week.

As always take care of yourself and others, and stay up to date right here or on https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/