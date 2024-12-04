Dense Fog and slick roads this morning

Good Morning Idaho

If you are a morning commuter, give yourself some extra time to travel this morning. A dense fog advisory will be in place for the Treasure Valley through 11 am again, however, the dense fog is forming ice crystals along portions of I-84 as you approach Nampa and Caldwell. Take the roads safe and slowly!

We are still looking at the inversion mixing out into the weekend, a strong front will arrive Saturday night aiding in ending the inversion, the more notable change however will come on Sunday and into the next work week as temperatures along Valley floors return to being warmer than our mountains.

The moisture from the cold system approaching will bring showers from the NW to SE Saturday into Sunday. Therefore, areas in the north can expect to see a bulk of the moisture. This will come as a chance of showers on Friday, Snow on Saturday, and a the possibility of a few snow flurries into Sunday.

Idaho News 6

As for us in the Treasure Valley, Dense Fog and icy spots will be the weather story through the next couple of morning commutes. Into the weekend, there's a slight possibility we see a shower or two. However, nothing looks to be super intense or heavy and temperatures return back to normal into Sunday and the next week!

Have a wonderful week everyone