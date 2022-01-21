Watch
Dense fog and gusty winds settle into the valley this morning.

Posted at 8:41 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 10:41:53-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Temperatures this morning were in the mid to high 20's but wind speeds averaging 10-15mph made it "feel like" 15-18 degrees.

Icy roads and dense patchy fog across the Treasure and Magic Valleys also created hazardous driving conditions for morning commuters. As of 9 a.m visibility in Boise was down to 1.5 miles.

The fog will evaporate by this afternoon and our weather pattern will stay dry again for another week with a good chance for a more active weather pattern to bring a return to snow to the area beginning the 28th!

