Dense fog advisory in effect, snowy weather maker hits tomorrow

Posted at 7:14 AM, Dec 07, 2022
We're dealing with thick fog once again in SW and west-central Idaho this morning. Temperatures pose a risk of freezing fog, advisories expire later this morning.

We'll have partly cloudy skies with more fog anticipated tonight.

Expect a pretty similar day tomorrow until the evening hours, that's when we're tracking our next weathermaker.

Snow is expected all over SW Idaho starting tomorrow evening which will carry through Friday. This is due to a low pressure system coming from the Gulf of Alaska!

