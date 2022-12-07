Dense fog advisory in effect, snowy weather maker hits tomorrow

We're dealing with thick fog once again in SW and west-central Idaho this morning. Temperatures pose a risk of freezing fog, advisories expire later this morning.

Check this out!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning in the Treasure Valley. Visibility is less than a 1/4 mile in some areas, use caution on the roadways!#Idaho #Boise #IDwx #TreasureValley #MagicValley pic.twitter.com/LsqUvHaK0I — Geneva Zoltek TV (@GenevaZoltek) December 7, 2022

We'll have partly cloudy skies with more fog anticipated tonight.

Expect a pretty similar day tomorrow until the evening hours, that's when we're tracking our next weathermaker.

Snow is expected all over SW Idaho starting tomorrow evening which will carry through Friday. This is due to a low pressure system coming from the Gulf of Alaska!