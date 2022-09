Monday will be warm with temperatures a few degrees above normal in the mid-80s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon with a slight chance of a shower or storm late in the day or evening.

There will be isolated showers Monday night that will come to an end before Tuesday morning then the clouds will clear by Tuesday afternoon but the smoke will stick around and possibly worsen in the valley on Tuesday morning.

There will be an increasing chance of showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday.