Watch
Weather

Actions

Decreasing Smoke and Temperatures this Week

Sharply Cooler by Wednesday
Videos
Decreasing Smoke and Temperatures this Week
Posted at 5:47 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 19:54:56-04

Choking smoke will be pushed to our southeast over the next 24 hours as a cooler air mass descends upon the northwest!

The air quality will improve as we move through the day on Tuesday and temperatures will not be as hot. Expect highs in the Treasure Valley to hold in the low-80s with a gusty NW breeze developing. There is also a chance of a passing thunderstorm around 5 pm in Boise.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, very breezy & MUCH cooler with a high only in the mid-70s!

Temperatures will go up and down a bit Wednesday through the weekend but will not go above the mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018