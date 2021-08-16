Decreasing Smoke and Temperatures this Week

Choking smoke will be pushed to our southeast over the next 24 hours as a cooler air mass descends upon the northwest!

The air quality will improve as we move through the day on Tuesday and temperatures will not be as hot. Expect highs in the Treasure Valley to hold in the low-80s with a gusty NW breeze developing. There is also a chance of a passing thunderstorm around 5 pm in Boise.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, very breezy & MUCH cooler with a high only in the mid-70s!

Temperatures will go up and down a bit Wednesday through the weekend but will not go above the mid-80s.