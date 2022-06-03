Watch
Weather

Actions

Dark and stormy weekend ahead for southern and central Idaho

Weekend Forecast Treasure Valley June 4, 2022
Idaho News 6
Weekend Forecast Treasure Valley June 4, 2022
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 18:11:44-04

Friday afternoon, dark clouds started to roll into our region as a low-pressure system from the Pacific Northwest sends waves of activity towards Idaho.

Rainfall moving inland from coast
Rainfall is moving in from a low-pressure system building at the coast and set to impact Idaho this weekend.

This Friday evening expect mixed precipitation and isolated thunderstorms in eastern Oregon, southwestern and central Idaho. The activity will weaken towards the later hours, but previews an active Saturday in these areas.

Overall this weekend will be fairly dark and stormy throughout the region. Sunday afternoon will see the most instability and is when scattered thunderstorms will pop up!

Weekend Forecast Treasure Valley June 4, 2022
Weekend Forecast Magic Valley June 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018