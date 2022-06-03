Dark and stormy weekend ahead for southern and central Idaho

Friday afternoon, dark clouds started to roll into our region as a low-pressure system from the Pacific Northwest sends waves of activity towards Idaho.

Idaho News 6 Rainfall is moving in from a low-pressure system building at the coast and set to impact Idaho this weekend.

This Friday evening expect mixed precipitation and isolated thunderstorms in eastern Oregon, southwestern and central Idaho. The activity will weaken towards the later hours, but previews an active Saturday in these areas.

Overall this weekend will be fairly dark and stormy throughout the region. Sunday afternoon will see the most instability and is when scattered thunderstorms will pop up!

