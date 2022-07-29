Dangerous heat this weekend along I-84 corridor in Idaho

More hot and dry days in store for the weekend...perhaps the hottest temperatures of the year in southern Idaho.

It's exhausting to experience day after day of extreme heat - but next week cooler temperatures are in store. Yippee!

Let's get into it.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through this weekend in most of the Pacific Northwest due to the dangerous nature of these high temps in the 100-110 degree range. Heat illness becomes a higher risk the hotter it is outside. Be very careful out there!

A bit of moisture in the forecast area Friday afternoon brings scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to central Idaho - increasing the chance for wildfires to spark this evening. This risk will clear out quickly later in the evening.

Weekend: Saturday and Sunday will bring major heat to the region with the high-pressure ridge continuing to build. Saturday's high temperatures will breach the 100 degree threshold in both the Magic Valley and the Treasure Valley. The central mountains will see temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s during the hottest parts of the day.

Temperatures are especially hot along the I-84 corridor stretching from Boise, Idaho to Baker City, Oregon. This is partially due to urban development and concrete that absorbs heat at a higher rate than natural environments.

The hottest day (likely of the year so far) looks to be Sunday. High temperature Boise could get up to 107 degrees, for example.

Here's a heat map of Friday's high temps showing that I-84 concentration of heat.

Idaho News 6

Next week: Low-pressure from the Oregon coast is set to move inland and lower our temperatures here in southern Idaho. There is currently low-confidence in this forecast surrounding when this cooler air will move towards out area. Right now, Tuesday is looking like the start of a cooler trend. Temperatures will be around 15 degrees cooler than they are right now when it hits, which will be really nice.

